Release Day Updates - April/27/2022

After some initial reviews, I wanted to make some quality of life changes and address a few bugs as well.
- You can now hold down right mouse button to continue moving!
- Items will now correctly sell to vendors and will no longer drop.
- Reduced frequency of loot from mobs, barrels, chests. Also decreased drop chance of random unique items.
- Changed text to "Vendor's Gold: xxx".
- Added remaining stat points in character screen.
- Centered Add Stat buttons, remove Minus Stat button.
- Moved remaining echoes text to spell book.
- Can no longer use ability scrolls for abilities you already know. Also added warning texts for when you already have the ability and for when you do not have enough echoes.
- Items should no longer spawn inside of other collision actor meshes.
- Inventory pop up utility menu (disenchant, pick lock, etc.) and buy/sell menus should no longer remain when windows are closed, causing frustrating UI and breaking on hover tooltips.
- You can no longer click through most UI, causing your character to move unintentionally.
- Fixed an issue when some interactable objects could not be used (passageways, magic barriers).
Enjoy! And as always, thank you for playing and your continued feedback.
Changed files in this update