Lords of Solgrund update for 27 April 2022

Patch 0.04 EA

Lords of Solgrund update for 27 April 2022

Patch 0.04 EA

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Gameplay Changes
  • 'Improved masonry' replaced by 'Reinforced doors', which increases the hit points of garrison doors
  • Increased maximum amount of melee defenders in castle to 6 from 5
  • Slightly increased physical damage of pikemen and cavalry by ~15% across the board
  • Reduced civilian hit points to 4 from 5
  • Increased pike damage of halberdiers by ~10%
  • Reduced skeleton's physical damage by ~23%
  • Reduced rock golem's damage by 10%
  • Increased mage's magic missile damage by 50%
  • Reduced the amount of mana gained from a mana crystal to 33 from 51
  • Spellcaster's maximum mana reduced to 165 from 255
  • Increased bakery's production speed by ~10%
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed arrow price in the market, so arrows are now buyable/sellable
  • Fixed units moonwalking out of their workplaces
  • The player is no longer notified when
  • Appeal and road network highlights are now properly shown in all of the player's territory
Graphics Changes
  • Added missing attack animation to jester
  • Re-designed guard tower to match its new purpose
  • Added garrison graphics for axeman, spearman and bowman inside the guard tower
  • Added graphics for the castle with broken gates
  • Added garrison graphics for axeman, spearman and bowman inside the castle
