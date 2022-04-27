Patch 0.04 EA

Gameplay Changes
- 'Improved masonry' replaced by 'Reinforced doors', which increases the hit points of garrison doors
- Increased maximum amount of melee defenders in castle to 6 from 5
- Slightly increased physical damage of pikemen and cavalry by ~15% across the board
- Reduced civilian hit points to 4 from 5
- Increased pike damage of halberdiers by ~10%
- Reduced skeleton's physical damage by ~23%
- Reduced rock golem's damage by 10%
- Increased mage's magic missile damage by 50%
- Reduced the amount of mana gained from a mana crystal to 33 from 51
- Spellcaster's maximum mana reduced to 165 from 255
- Increased bakery's production speed by ~10%
Bug Fixes
- Fixed arrow price in the market, so arrows are now buyable/sellable
- Fixed units moonwalking out of their workplaces
- The player is no longer notified when
- Appeal and road network highlights are now properly shown in all of the player's territory
Graphics Changes
- Added missing attack animation to jester
- Re-designed guard tower to match its new purpose
- Added garrison graphics for axeman, spearman and bowman inside the guard tower
- Added graphics for the castle with broken gates
- Added garrison graphics for axeman, spearman and bowman inside the castle
Changed files in this update