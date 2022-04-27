 Skip to content

Diplomacy is Not an Option Playtest update for 27 April 2022

Patch Notes Version 1.0.10 beta

Patch Notes Version 1.0.10 beta · Build 8636401

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

  • Major graphics and performance improvements due to the new render core implementation.
  • New graphics settings to change (SSAO, Anti-aliasing, FidelityFX super resolution, image sharpening - render scale setting).
  • 4 new endless mode versions: now you can choose to fight peasants, royal army, zombies and lake hulks in the endless modes. Various difficulty layouts have been added.
  • Workers highlighting added (you can see all the workers attached to the selected building).
  • Improved troop deployment: you'll be able to place soldiers to multiple walls at once with a single mouse click.
  • 'Loading screen' tips added.
  • Improved interface: you can tell from info-graphics about the attributes of endless mode versions; personal record shows up.

General

  • Detailed resource extraction statistics added.
  • From now on rebel catapults can be placed on Towers.
  • From now on Tavern and Workshop work as intended to. In particular: their effects depend on number of workers; Workshop speeds up foresters).
  • Camera can be quickly focused on the location of the attack by clicking on the popped-up notification or by pressing [Enter] hotkey.
  • Major group control improvement.
  • Hold order works as a mode (can be toggled on/off).

Improvements

  • 'Close' option added to the Tutorial pop-up screen.
  • Improved map generation (no more isolated isles, no more overlaying for different resources extraction points).
  • Orientate camera to the North works more smoothly and rotates faster. Also, a hotkey [] has been added for this action.
  • UX improvements (double-click, cursor).
  • Minor UI fixes.
  • Visual improvements.
  • Sound system improvements.
  • Selection system improvements.
  • Hotkey system improvements (Alt can be reassigned; right Ctrl, Shift, Alt work just fine).
  • Localization improvements.
  • Order response improvements.
  • Balance improvements (E.G. Some of 2nd and 3rd tier buildings cost increased; farms and lumbermill productivity reduced; Between a rock and a hard place medium difficulty decreased; Feat of the resistance's late game became harder).
  • From now on, training troops management is available via the mouse button holding.

Bug Fixes:

  • Impossible to win a mission bug (false wave counter).
  • Negative wave timer bug.
  • 70% on loading screen freeze.
  • Inability to deploy troops on towers (especially wooden ones).
  • Incorrect work of 'Some of your workers can't reach the building' indicator.
  • Cursor stuck when auto-placing walls (with the whole inability to build as a consequence).
  • Workers aren't doing a thing after being cured from disease (didn't become free workers without a reason).
  • After-match stats screen bug in endless modes (some waves didn't count before the fix) .
  • Incorrect 'Esc' key work on the Research screen.
  • No iron in 'Children of the revolution' and 'Between a rock and a hard place' missions.
  • Game crashes when building in certain spots.
  • Unexpected hunger amongst newcomers to the settlement bug.
  • Workers fear the enemy in a proper way (Unseen enemies don't frighten them anymore).
  • The disappearance of arrow that reduces the number of buildings/ troops in selection.
  • Game freezes when saving to an existent slot.
  • Multiple crash fixes.
  • Indication system bugs (like false appearance of “No builders nearby”).
  • Workers slow down after loading a game.
