Patch Notes Version 1.0.10 beta

Features
- Major graphics and performance improvements due to the new render core implementation.
- New graphics settings to change (SSAO, Anti-aliasing, FidelityFX super resolution, image sharpening - render scale setting).
- 4 new endless mode versions: now you can choose to fight peasants, royal army, zombies and lake hulks in the endless modes. Various difficulty layouts have been added.
- Workers highlighting added (you can see all the workers attached to the selected building).
- Improved troop deployment: you'll be able to place soldiers to multiple walls at once with a single mouse click.
- 'Loading screen' tips added.
- Improved interface: you can tell from info-graphics about the attributes of endless mode versions; personal record shows up.
General
- Detailed resource extraction statistics added.
- From now on rebel catapults can be placed on Towers.
- From now on Tavern and Workshop work as intended to. In particular: their effects depend on number of workers; Workshop speeds up foresters).
- Camera can be quickly focused on the location of the attack by clicking on the popped-up notification or by pressing [Enter] hotkey.
- Major group control improvement.
- Hold order works as a mode (can be toggled on/off).
Improvements
- 'Close' option added to the Tutorial pop-up screen.
- Improved map generation (no more isolated isles, no more overlaying for different resources extraction points).
- Orientate camera to the North works more smoothly and rotates faster. Also, a hotkey [] has been added for this action.
- UX improvements (double-click, cursor).
- Minor UI fixes.
- Visual improvements.
- Sound system improvements.
- Selection system improvements.
- Hotkey system improvements (Alt can be reassigned; right Ctrl, Shift, Alt work just fine).
- Localization improvements.
- Order response improvements.
- Balance improvements (E.G. Some of 2nd and 3rd tier buildings cost increased; farms and lumbermill productivity reduced; Between a rock and a hard place medium difficulty decreased; Feat of the resistance's late game became harder).
- From now on, training troops management is available via the mouse button holding.
Bug Fixes:
- Impossible to win a mission bug (false wave counter).
- Negative wave timer bug.
- 70% on loading screen freeze.
- Inability to deploy troops on towers (especially wooden ones).
- Incorrect work of 'Some of your workers can't reach the building' indicator.
- Cursor stuck when auto-placing walls (with the whole inability to build as a consequence).
- Workers aren't doing a thing after being cured from disease (didn't become free workers without a reason).
- After-match stats screen bug in endless modes (some waves didn't count before the fix) .
- Incorrect 'Esc' key work on the Research screen.
- No iron in 'Children of the revolution' and 'Between a rock and a hard place' missions.
- Game crashes when building in certain spots.
- Unexpected hunger amongst newcomers to the settlement bug.
- Workers fear the enemy in a proper way (Unseen enemies don't frighten them anymore).
- The disappearance of arrow that reduces the number of buildings/ troops in selection.
- Game freezes when saving to an existent slot.
- Multiple crash fixes.
- Indication system bugs (like false appearance of “No builders nearby”).
- Workers slow down after loading a game.
Changed files in this update