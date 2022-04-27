 Skip to content

Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 27 April 2022

Major Content #1 Discount Sale Event!

Hello Champions both old and new alike!

We are proud to say that we have achieved our first major milestone with KoA; Content Update #1 is ready for release!
To show our appreciation to everyone who has provided us with the necessary support via testing, time, and/or financial investment we are offering a 25% sale for 2 weeks starting April 29th.
In the last 90+ days, we have had 39 updates for new content and major bug fixes. Please come join us and see how this game has evolved in the last 3 months with our amazing community support!

Major features that we were introduced in this time.

-Improved Systems (Functions, Old Systems, Saving)
-Improved Combat (Dodging).
-Improved Performance (Lag reduction).
-New Skill System (Melee Abilities).
-New Items (Armor, Weapons).
-New Decorations (Chairs, Beds, Etc).
-New Dungeons (Fire, Ice, Poison).
-New Caves (Human, Dryad, Savage).

We really hope that everyone enjoys our progress we made so far; we also hope that Champions will bring their friends for this grand adventure!

