Major Content #1 Discount Sale Event!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Champions both old and new alike!

We are proud to say that we have achieved our first major milestone with KoA; Content Update #1 is ready for release!

To show our appreciation to everyone who has provided us with the necessary support via testing, time, and/or financial investment we are offering a 25% sale for 2 weeks starting April 29th.

In the last 90+ days, we have had 39 updates for new content and major bug fixes. Please come join us and see how this game has evolved in the last 3 months with our amazing community support!

Major features that we were introduced in this time.

-Improved Systems (Functions, Old Systems, Saving)

-Improved Combat (Dodging).

-Improved Performance (Lag reduction).

-New Skill System (Melee Abilities).

-New Items (Armor, Weapons).

-New Decorations (Chairs, Beds, Etc).

-New Dungeons (Fire, Ice, Poison).

-New Caves (Human, Dryad, Savage).

We really hope that everyone enjoys our progress we made so far; we also hope that Champions will bring their friends for this grand adventure!