Hotfix v.0.8.26
Hey everybody!
We've introduced some changes in order to keep reducing the desync problems that some cards created during the combat (f.e. Martyrdom) were introducing into the game.
Fixed a problem with cards that had their energy cost reduced permanently and temporarily at the same time. Now, when a card is casted/discarded/returned to the hand, it will have its correct energy values (also the energy cost modifications will be shown under the card type popup).
Fixed a problem with the popup over health bar counting "shield" as "block" in some incorrect situations.
As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback and understanding.
Changed files in this update