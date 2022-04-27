 Skip to content

Across the Obelisk update for 27 April 2022

Hotfix v.0.8.26

Build 8635751

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix v.0.8.26

Hey everybody!

  • We've introduced some changes in order to keep reducing the desync problems that some cards created during the combat (f.e. Martyrdom) were introducing into the game.

  • Fixed a problem with cards that had their energy cost reduced permanently and temporarily at the same time. Now, when a card is casted/discarded/returned to the hand, it will have its correct energy values (also the energy cost modifications will be shown under the card type popup).

  • Fixed a problem with the popup over health bar counting "shield" as "block" in some incorrect situations.

As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback and understanding.

