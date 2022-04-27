Patch v1.7.1

Patch Notes 1.7.1 | 4-27-2022
Spell Changes:
Ambient Burst - removed anchor
Barrier - rarity raise from 0->1
Chrono Sphere - mana cost reduced from 2->1, dmg raised from 20->30
Excalibur - lands 3 tiles away instead of 4 so it can at least be activated without stepslash
Explosion - dmg raised from 500->666
Flamberge - on hit dmg raised from 10->30
Gambit - dmg raised from 30->50
Guillotine - mana cost reduced from 4->3
Hellfire - dmg raised from 80->100
Ice Spikes - dmg raised from 60>90
Ion Cannon - dmg raised from 100->120
Step Slash - dmg raised from 80->100
Step Pierce - dmg raised from 80->120
Sunder - now only hits enemies to match the description
Swords of Light - dmg raised from 10->20
Sword Row - dmg raised from 10->20
Thunderstorm - dmg raised from 50->80
Artifact Changes:
Anvil - shield gained on being hit by Flame now scales with SpellPower since Flame dmg scales with SpellPower
Double Edge - reduced SpellPower and Defense from 4->3
Glass Cannon - reduced SpellPower from 4->3
Merit Badge - rarity raise from 2->3
Spellthief License - healing raised from 100->200
Thorn - reduced SpellPower from 4->3
Uranium - raised SpellPower from 5->6
Loadout Changes:
Shiso's Kunai kit - replaced ClawTraps with ShadowShift
Enemy Changes:
Twintail shots now land faster (1.3s -> 0.8s). This is to clear up clutter on the screen.
Quarrelings base rewards raised from 5exp->10exp, 3sera->5sera
Modding:
Disabled scrolling when checking/unchecking a mod
Removed file list from log when checking/unchecking mod
Fixed an issue where newly checked mods would not install until exiting/returning to the mod menu
Fixed an issue where mod Priority and Version would be overwritten when updating a mod
Bugfixes:
Removed some useless upgrade options on Tri Force and Midnight
Opened up some upgrade options for spells that have a variable amount of shots
Fixed a bug where mods would not install in GOG version
Fixed a bug where controllers could not exit text input fields. Pressing "back" will now exit the fields on controller
I'm back with a small patch that hopefully resolves some annoying issues and puts the game in a slightly healthier spot.
Thanks to the community for consolidating all the feedback, it was super helpful in making this update!
Oh and if you haven't left a review yet, please take a second to write a quick one! It would help a ton ^^
Hazel art by https://twitter.com/HOAIartworks
Best,
Thomas
Changed files in this update