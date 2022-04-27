Patch v1.7.1

Patch Notes 1.7.1 | 4-27-2022

Spell Changes:

Ambient Burst - removed anchor

Barrier - rarity raise from 0->1

Chrono Sphere - mana cost reduced from 2->1, dmg raised from 20->30

Excalibur - lands 3 tiles away instead of 4 so it can at least be activated without stepslash

Explosion - dmg raised from 500->666

Flamberge - on hit dmg raised from 10->30

Gambit - dmg raised from 30->50

Guillotine - mana cost reduced from 4->3

Hellfire - dmg raised from 80->100

Ice Spikes - dmg raised from 60>90

Ion Cannon - dmg raised from 100->120

Step Slash - dmg raised from 80->100

Step Pierce - dmg raised from 80->120

Sunder - now only hits enemies to match the description

Swords of Light - dmg raised from 10->20

Sword Row - dmg raised from 10->20

Thunderstorm - dmg raised from 50->80

Artifact Changes:

Anvil - shield gained on being hit by Flame now scales with SpellPower since Flame dmg scales with SpellPower

Double Edge - reduced SpellPower and Defense from 4->3

Glass Cannon - reduced SpellPower from 4->3

Merit Badge - rarity raise from 2->3

Spellthief License - healing raised from 100->200

Thorn - reduced SpellPower from 4->3

Uranium - raised SpellPower from 5->6

Loadout Changes:

Shiso's Kunai kit - replaced ClawTraps with ShadowShift

Enemy Changes:

Twintail shots now land faster (1.3s -> 0.8s). This is to clear up clutter on the screen.

Quarrelings base rewards raised from 5exp->10exp, 3sera->5sera

Modding:

Disabled scrolling when checking/unchecking a mod

Removed file list from log when checking/unchecking mod

Fixed an issue where newly checked mods would not install until exiting/returning to the mod menu

Fixed an issue where mod Priority and Version would be overwritten when updating a mod

Bugfixes:

Removed some useless upgrade options on Tri Force and Midnight

Opened up some upgrade options for spells that have a variable amount of shots

Fixed a bug where mods would not install in GOG version

Fixed a bug where controllers could not exit text input fields. Pressing "back" will now exit the fields on controller

I'm back with a small patch that hopefully resolves some annoying issues and puts the game in a slightly healthier spot.

Thanks to the community for consolidating all the feedback, it was super helpful in making this update!

Oh and if you haven't left a review yet, please take a second to write a quick one! It would help a ton ^^

Hazel art by https://twitter.com/HOAIartworks

Best,

Thomas