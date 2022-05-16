 Skip to content

Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf update for 16 May 2022

Offline Mode Update

Build 8635286

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wolves!

We have released an update that permanently disconnects the game from the server and converts it to offline mode. This means that as of today, a constant internet connection is no longer required to play the game.

For the Wolftime!

