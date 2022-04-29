Update 1.0.9

Greetings, citizens! To make your weekend work days more efficient, we have prepared a Friday update 🎈
List of changes:
- Fixed a bug in the "On the rise" quest
- Fixed an issue with Kim's arrest in "The Letter" quest
- Fixed an issue with logging into Lotte's office
- Fixed an issue with a police officer and an arrested colleague getting stuck in the Ministry
- Fixed an issue where Frank could walk through the shelving in the shredder room on the ground floor of the Ministry
- Fixed an issue where Frank could walk through the delivery box in the Ministry
- Removed the automatic start of the "Enemies of the state" quest
- Other minor fixes
