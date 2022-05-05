Planet Zoo Update 1.9.2 is out now!

Hayo Zookeepers!
Update 1.9.2 is now available for download. Simply update your game before you play! This update includes various bug fixes, and you can read more below:
Planet Zoo - 1.9.2 Update Notes
This update contains bug fixes.
General Bug Fixes and Improvements
-
Misc
- Fixed an issue in Scenario 2 where the name of the Bornean Orangutan that was required to release was wrong, the name "Agung" is now back
- Re-balanced the biome temperatures in Tundra levels so the snow stays mostly settled without the need for the weather to constantly snow
-
Stability
- Fixed rare crashes with the management windows
- Fixed a crash that could happen when editing interface settings
- Fixed a crash that could happen when clicking the locate button on an objective
- Fixed crash when undoing the deletion of large lakes
- Fixed rare crash when deleting habitat barriers
- General stability fixes
-
Performance
- General performance fixes
Changed files in this update