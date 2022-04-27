English
##########Content#############
Added a new autotile to the "Mud Cave 2" tilset.
New furniture: Added 2 more types of beds.
#########System###############
If you selected the wrong language on game start-up, you can now use any cancel keys such as the right mouse button and ESC to select again.
The options window shall redraw itself if you change language this way.
简体中文
##########Content#############
在土之洞窟 2的图块中加入了一个新的自动图块。
新家具：加入了两种新的床。
#########System###############
现在当你在游戏一开始的界面选错了语言，你可以通过取消键（鼠标右键和ESC）去重新进行选择。
选项窗口会在你通过这种方式改变语言后重新绘制。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 27 April 2022
Update, Version 20220427
English
