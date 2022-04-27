Cleanse Skill Fix (And some group AOE skills)

Casting cleanse in and out of combat could cause a crash with varying number of debuffs present.
This same issue (in combat) was affecting some group-wide skills such as Bard songs, and should now again work properly.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Casting cleanse in and out of combat could cause a crash with varying number of debuffs present.
This same issue (in combat) was affecting some group-wide skills such as Bard songs, and should now again work properly.
Changed files in this update