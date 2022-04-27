 Skip to content

Dungeon Tactics update for 27 April 2022

Cleanse Skill Fix (And some group AOE skills)

Build 8634653

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Casting cleanse in and out of combat could cause a crash with varying number of debuffs present.

This same issue (in combat) was affecting some group-wide skills such as Bard songs, and should now again work properly.

