Howdy, Gainers!
Here's a small (7,500 words) update for you!
What's new?
-
Easter Event (V1 - Currently quite short)
- During April, you can now access Easter content.
- Collect Easter eggs from around the town (Or Hotel, if you haven't been to many places)
- Eat the eggs you find to rapidly gain weight.
- Once you visit the Park and Church during the Easter Egg Hunt, you can feed eggs you find to Ben or Bertha.
- Scenes are short (<20 eggs), but if you have enough (20 or more) there are extended stuffing scenes.
-
Watch Terry compete at the Eating Contest
- Depending on his weight, he can win or lose rounds.
- Opponents can go from their "thin" to "fat" variants as he progresses through rounds, and he'll be at a significant disadvantage if you've already competed into the later rounds yourself.
-
Matt dates
- The Clothing Store, Park, and Burger Joint are now date locations for Matt. There are different variants depending on he and the player's weights.
- Locations unlock at Matt's weight tiers 1, 2 and 3 respectively.
Before Update 22, I'm going to be taking a hiatus from WOTG to work on some other projects. Expect the next update to be BIG, but take a few months. I'll still be around for same-day bug-fixes, don't worry!
Thank you all for the continued support!
