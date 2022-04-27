 Skip to content

Worshippers Of The Gain update for 27 April 2022

Update 21

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy, Gainers!

Here's a small (7,500 words) update for you!

What's new?

  • Easter Event (V1 - Currently quite short)

    • During April, you can now access Easter content.
    • Collect Easter eggs from around the town (Or Hotel, if you haven't been to many places)
    • Eat the eggs you find to rapidly gain weight.
    • Once you visit the Park and Church during the Easter Egg Hunt, you can feed eggs you find to Ben or Bertha.
    • Scenes are short (<20 eggs), but if you have enough (20 or more) there are extended stuffing scenes.

  • Watch Terry compete at the Eating Contest

    • Depending on his weight, he can win or lose rounds.
    • Opponents can go from their "thin" to "fat" variants as he progresses through rounds, and he'll be at a significant disadvantage if you've already competed into the later rounds yourself.

  • Matt dates

    • The Clothing Store, Park, and Burger Joint are now date locations for Matt. There are different variants depending on he and the player's weights.
    • Locations unlock at Matt's weight tiers 1, 2 and 3 respectively.

Before Update 22, I'm going to be taking a hiatus from WOTG to work on some other projects. Expect the next update to be BIG, but take a few months. I'll still be around for same-day bug-fixes, don't worry!

Thank you all for the continued support!

