ABRISS update for 27 April 2022

Update 0.1.22

Build 8634457

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you again to everyone for keeping to report bugs! We couldn't replicate every one yet, but keep them coming!

Changelog

Localization
  • Missing Translations for "use connectors to link parts" added
  • Charsets updated for Hangul, SC, TC and Thai
  • Added missing term implementation
  • Language source update
Gameplay
  • fixed "black ground plane of death" bug (for the last time hopefully!)
  • building glitches fixed
Credits
  • added last name for Roman Wiegand
  • layout fixed
