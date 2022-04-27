Update 0.1.22

Thank you again to everyone for keeping to report bugs! We couldn't replicate every one yet, but keep them coming!
Changelog
Localization
- Missing Translations for "use connectors to link parts" added
- Charsets updated for Hangul, SC, TC and Thai
- Added missing term implementation
- Language source update
Gameplay
- fixed "black ground plane of death" bug (for the last time hopefully!)
- building glitches fixed
Credits
- added last name for Roman Wiegand
- layout fixed
Changed files in this update