 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Travellers Rest update for 27 April 2022

Patch 0.5.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8634402 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The pathfinding of NPCs has been improved. Now they don't stick to walls and have a more natural path choice.
  • We have fixed a bug that showed room doors in black color.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused that objects could not be placed in some tiles after deleting a zone.
  • We have fixed several bugs in the Polish translation that caused some major issues in the Construction Mode tutorial.
  • Now, when entering Construction Mode, any dropped item will be sent to the delivery chest.
  • We have fixed a bug that did not count correctly the placed floor tiles.
  • We have fixed a bug in the temperature system that penalized lighting the fireplace from 7pm to 8pm.
  • We have reduced the reputation penalty for inadequate temperature.
  • We have fixed a bug that did not correctly save the areas where grass had been removed.
  • We have fixed a bug that did not allow moving a keg from a beer tap to the inventory with the A button of the gamepad.
  • We have fixed a bug that sometimes caused dropped items to not follow the player.
  • We have fixed a glitch that showed some farmable tiles in black color.

Changed files in this update

Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.