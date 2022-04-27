Patch 0.5.0.1

- The pathfinding of NPCs has been improved. Now they don't stick to walls and have a more natural path choice.
- We have fixed a bug that showed room doors in black color.
- We have fixed a bug that caused that objects could not be placed in some tiles after deleting a zone.
- We have fixed several bugs in the Polish translation that caused some major issues in the Construction Mode tutorial.
- Now, when entering Construction Mode, any dropped item will be sent to the delivery chest.
- We have fixed a bug that did not count correctly the placed floor tiles.
- We have fixed a bug in the temperature system that penalized lighting the fireplace from 7pm to 8pm.
- We have reduced the reputation penalty for inadequate temperature.
- We have fixed a bug that did not correctly save the areas where grass had been removed.
- We have fixed a bug that did not allow moving a keg from a beer tap to the inventory with the A button of the gamepad.
- We have fixed a bug that sometimes caused dropped items to not follow the player.
- We have fixed a glitch that showed some farmable tiles in black color.
