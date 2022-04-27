Patch v0.7.105: bug fix, new difficulty levels and other polish

v0.7.105: bug fix, new difficulty levels and other polish
- Bugfix: After destroying a project that provided a trade route you could sometimes end your turn with more trade routes assigned than you have. Now the turn can’t be ended in that state and an explanatory tooltip has been added.
- Improved loading performance. The game startup time is 60% shorter than before in our tests! We’ll continue working on improving that.
- Fixed a few errors related to founding of cities.
- Fixed an incorrect selection of a city background layer when a crater location is terraformed and at max population level.
- Corrected the lighting color in terraformed cities.
- Fixed a bug where removing a project that provides a trade route didn’t force the player to unassign lost routes.
- Added more difficulty levels for all scenarios
- Added that each scenario trophy provide 1 player rank (ranks will grow faster)
- Added that you do not require to have completed all previous difficulty levels to player the later difficulties (so tied with the faster rank growth it will be faster to access the harder difficulties)
- Hid a tooltips which was showing when relocating a city HQ
- Fixed a lot of language keys not localizing properly
- Fixed that text would not refresh properly when changing language in the settings
- Localized all leader names
- Fixed some bugs related to music where a track would loop indefinitely
- Improved the music system pacing
- Added smoke effect to buildings which didn’t have it yet
- Prevented that the HQ can be destroyed in a city
- Made the Supply Station and Expansion Hub not possible to relocate
- Lots of other small polish
Changed files in this update