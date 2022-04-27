- Fixed long freezes and poor performance in station designer with very large stations.
- Fixed excessive damage from capital ship engines in superhighways.
- Fixed workforce consuming resources more often than intended.
- Fixed strange location names in notifications and log.
- Fixed incorrect orientation of some turrets on Split M Container Storage module.
- Fixed menu crash when opening Object Information menu for Kha'ak stations.
- Fixed several causes of crashes.
X4: Foundations update for 27 April 2022
5.10 Hotfix 2 released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
