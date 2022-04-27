 Skip to content

X4: Foundations update for 27 April 2022

5.10 Hotfix 2 released

Build 8634178

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed long freezes and poor performance in station designer with very large stations.
  • Fixed excessive damage from capital ship engines in superhighways.
  • Fixed workforce consuming resources more often than intended.
  • Fixed strange location names in notifications and log.
  • Fixed incorrect orientation of some turrets on Split M Container Storage module.
  • Fixed menu crash when opening Object Information menu for Kha'ak stations.
  • Fixed several causes of crashes.

