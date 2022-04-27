v0.3.0 Update: XBox and PS4 Controller Support is here!

v0.3.0 Update is here. In this update several new features and improvements are shipped:
- Experimental tutorial interface for the Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) Tug Boat missions. This interface shall be adopted throughout the simulator in the upcoming updates.
- Arcade Mode quick race can now be controlled using XBox and PS4 controllers.
- Azimuth Stern Drive Tug Boats can now be controlled using XBox and PS4 Controllers
Upcoming updates:
- Lesson Mode will receive controller support. Stay tuned.
- Logitech G29 Steering Wheel support for Arcade Mode and Lesson Mode.
- More polished controller integrations and new missions.
Do you have any further suggestions or feature requests? Let us know in the comment section!
Changed files in this update