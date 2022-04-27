 Skip to content

Boat Simulator Apprentice update for 27 April 2022

v0.3.0 Update: XBox and PS4 Controller Support is here!

Build 8634092

v0.3.0 Update is here. In this update several new features and improvements are shipped:

  • Experimental tutorial interface for the Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) Tug Boat missions. This interface shall be adopted throughout the simulator in the upcoming updates.
  • Arcade Mode quick race can now be controlled using XBox and PS4 controllers.
  • Azimuth Stern Drive Tug Boats can now be controlled using XBox and PS4 Controllers

Upcoming updates:

  • Lesson Mode will receive controller support. Stay tuned.
  • Logitech G29 Steering Wheel support for Arcade Mode and Lesson Mode.
  • More polished controller integrations and new missions.

Do you have any further suggestions or feature requests? Let us know in the comment section!

