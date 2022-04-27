Version 1.0.6 Updated

<UPDATE>
- Initial sytem audio volume decreased when the game was first played of the game.
- Added a description "Passive" to the tooltip of auto cast skill.
- When the blood-gathering quest is completed, the repeated occurrence of a conversation message has been fixed.
- An issue that Ultra Wide was not supported has been fixed.
The problem was caused by sorting only by a list of resolutions that the hardware informed us of.
Instead, I created and added an auto-cancel popup window just in case who pressed by mistake an unsupported resolution.
- Fixed incorrect resolution setting value for 1280 x 720 (HD).
<NOTICE>
- I changed it to show the resolution list together that monitor not supported, but the resolution may not be changed depending on the current status.
Unity Engine may fail to change the resolution, especially if you set it to a resolution higher than the monitor supports in full-screen state.
In this case, the resolution will not change without any error messages.
Changed files in this update