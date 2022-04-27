 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Escape The Pacific update for 27 April 2022

Alpha 59 & 59.E1 - Hotfix 4

Share · View all patches · Build 8634074 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

A new Hotfix (4) for Alpha 59 and Alpha 59.E1 (regular and experimental) is now available!

Changelog:

  1. Fixed one cause of the occassional disappearing of Rafts
  2. Added: Failsafe mechanic to prevent additional Raft disappearance until all the internal Raft mechanic is rechecked
  3. Fixed: Missing "Destroy" hotkey text ("Hit" is displayed instead) in case the object is gonna be destroyed by hitting
  4. Fixed: Shallow Ocean waves not extinguish the Campfire placed on the Shore
  5. Fixed: Sometimes disappearing Wrecked canoes and old Campfires from the entire Cluster (If you encountered this issue already, the fix will work only on new games)
  6. Fixed: Sometimes relocated (to bigger depth) Sunken Pirate ships and Skeletons in the entire Cluster (If you encountered this issue already, the fix will work only on new games)

We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Best regards,

G4GTeam.

Changed files in this update

Lost in Pacific Content Depot 655291
  • Loading history…
Lost in Pacific Depot - Upload/Download/Run Test Depot 655299
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.