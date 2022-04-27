Alpha 59 & 59.E1 - Hotfix 4

Hello everyone,
A new Hotfix (4) for Alpha 59 and Alpha 59.E1 (regular and experimental) is now available!
Changelog:
- Fixed one cause of the occassional disappearing of Rafts
- Added: Failsafe mechanic to prevent additional Raft disappearance until all the internal Raft mechanic is rechecked
- Fixed: Missing "Destroy" hotkey text ("Hit" is displayed instead) in case the object is gonna be destroyed by hitting
- Fixed: Shallow Ocean waves not extinguish the Campfire placed on the Shore
- Fixed: Sometimes disappearing Wrecked canoes and old Campfires from the entire Cluster (If you encountered this issue already, the fix will work only on new games)
- Fixed: Sometimes relocated (to bigger depth) Sunken Pirate ships and Skeletons in the entire Cluster (If you encountered this issue already, the fix will work only on new games)
We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
Best regards,
G4GTeam.
Changed files in this update