 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Barro F22 update for 27 April 2022

V.2022.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8634028 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I had to remove 2 shortcuts that went unnoticed before, the goal is to make you stay more on the tarmac while you race.

I also added a boost (the green thing on the track) to make things a bit more interesting.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.