Version 0.118c changes

Improved Attacher/Laser:
- Changed Attacher controls/modes
-- Toggle is the default, works like you'd expect (better version of previous)
-- Normal is available, hold to use the attacher
- Reduced Attacher collision/damage to structures
- Limited range option on lasers (0 = unlimited)
Bug fixes
- Remove unfinished flex beams + ropes if you start doing something else
- Fixed lighting crash (with lots of explosions/etc)
- Removed Laser shadows
- Maybe fxied Undo with beams
- Don't show "controls" for beams/ropes
Changed files in this update