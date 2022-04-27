 Skip to content

Instruments of Destruction update for 27 April 2022

Version 0.118c changes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved Attacher/Laser:

  • Changed Attacher controls/modes
    -- Toggle is the default, works like you'd expect (better version of previous)
    -- Normal is available, hold to use the attacher
  • Reduced Attacher collision/damage to structures
  • Limited range option on lasers (0 = unlimited)

Bug fixes

  • Remove unfinished flex beams + ropes if you start doing something else
  • Fixed lighting crash (with lots of explosions/etc)
  • Removed Laser shadows
  • Maybe fxied Undo with beams
  • Don't show "controls" for beams/ropes

