Multiplayer stability improvements!

Hey all,

This update should improve multiplayer stability. As always, please let us know any issues you encounter.

Also, we fixed some scoring issues related to the newest missions added the game so you should now be able to get that Gold medal.

Finally, we are desperately trying to track down issues related to when you enter the aircraft on the runway. It seems, at times, you can spawn in weird positions that will force you to crash immediately. We know this bug exists but we can't reliably reproduce this across all VR HMDs. For instance, it doesn't seem to happen on Quest 2 + Link but it does appear to happen when using Index. It's very strange.

If you encounter ANY spawning issues please drop us an email at support@bitplanetgames.com and tell us what you were doing just before the issue occurred. Also, include what OS you are on and what HMD you are playing the game with.

Thanks!