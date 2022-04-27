27.04.2022 game update

Today, during the maintenance, the following changes were made to the game:
- Doubled the chance of getting epic equipment when killing the bosses of the islands and the Lost Valley for a week
- Fixed daily reset of pet quests.
- Added the ability to use the Pet Quest Accelerator.
- Added new tasks for pets.
- Added daily quests in the Lost Valley.
- Fixed stat transfer between hats/masks/helmets.
- The possibility of changing the name in the chat has been eliminated.
- Fixed buffs 2 and 3 of the Priest's ability "Bound of Darkness".
- Reduced the duration and effectiveness of the Balance enchantment.
We wish you a pleasant game!
Changed files in this update