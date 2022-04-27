 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Sphere 3: Enchanted World update for 27 April 2022

27.04.2022 game update

Share · View all patches · Build 8633795 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today, during the maintenance, the following changes were made to the game:

  • Doubled the chance of getting epic equipment when killing the bosses of the islands and the Lost Valley for a week
  • Fixed daily reset of pet quests.
  • Added the ability to use the Pet Quest Accelerator.
  • Added new tasks for pets.
  • Added daily quests in the Lost Valley.
  • Fixed stat transfer between hats/masks/helmets.
  • The possibility of changing the name in the chat has been eliminated.
  • Fixed buffs 2 and 3 of the Priest's ability "Bound of Darkness".
  • Reduced the duration and effectiveness of the Balance enchantment.

We wish you a pleasant game!

Changed files in this update

Sphere III: Enchanted World Ru Depot 397041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.