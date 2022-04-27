 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Contagion update for 27 April 2022

Small Update: 2.2.0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 8633683 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

  • Updated ce_laststop, Easy and Normal now has no yellow keycards (switched to red) while Hard and higher has all 3 cards

  • Updated ce_laststop_03, fixes a few visual issues and added a new stealth approach for finale. The hint can be found on a note.

  • Updated gasmask to have breathing sound for both 1st person AND 3rd person

  • Updated cf_montclair, added missing gps entity

  • Updated cx_montclair, updated the nav mesh at the burnt building

  • Updated the scoreboard survivor icons, they now use the same texture icons as UI2 Profile (the zombie variants is only used by the scoreboard)

  • Fixed Utils.EnvExplosion causing a crash if fired too quickly

  • Fixed players being immune to explosions that wasn't caused by other players

  • Fixed temporary bans not counting down (same for mute/gag time)

  • Fixed func_breakable being weird

  • Fixed recycler in Flatline giving too little cash

  • Fixed "Boss Wave" being drawn on the scoreboard when its disabled (mid boss)

  • Fixed barlowesquare extraction being broken for some reason

  • Fixed a few materials using wrong surfaceprop surfaces (some models still use wrong one too)

Angelscript API:

https://contagion-game.com/api

Monochrome Discord:

https://discord.gg/monochrome

Changed files in this update

Contagion Content Depot 238431
  • Loading history…
Contagion Client Shared Base Content Depot 238432
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.