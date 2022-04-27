Small Update: 2.2.0.8

Changelog
Updated ce_laststop, Easy and Normal now has no yellow keycards (switched to red) while Hard and higher has all 3 cards
Updated ce_laststop_03, fixes a few visual issues and added a new stealth approach for finale. The hint can be found on a note.
Updated gasmask to have breathing sound for both 1st person AND 3rd person
Updated cf_montclair, added missing gps entity
Updated cx_montclair, updated the nav mesh at the burnt building
Updated the scoreboard survivor icons, they now use the same texture icons as UI2 Profile (the zombie variants is only used by the scoreboard)
Fixed Utils.EnvExplosion causing a crash if fired too quickly
Fixed players being immune to explosions that wasn't caused by other players
Fixed temporary bans not counting down (same for mute/gag time)
Fixed func_breakable being weird
Fixed recycler in Flatline giving too little cash
Fixed "Boss Wave" being drawn on the scoreboard when its disabled (mid boss)
Fixed barlowesquare extraction being broken for some reason
Fixed a few materials using wrong surfaceprop surfaces (some models still use wrong one too)
Angelscript API:
https://contagion-game.com/api
