Forsake update for 27 April 2022

V0.2.4 - Improvements and fixes

27 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Forsake players,

Here comes a new horrific update!
We have improved several aspects of the game thanks to your comments and our conversations on our discord: https://discord.gg/vgrdZfp
Please feel free to share with us your wishes and expectations to improve this Early Access together!
Thanks a lot!

ENEMIES

  • Fixed enemies pushing players into walls or doors
  • Fixed when player is too far of the enemies paths system
  • Less damage when player is alone
  • Creatures take longer to spawn the first time
  • When dead, players can change position of the camera to other players (with mouse clicks)

VOICE

  • Can speak directly in the lobby (not only during exploration)
  • Can disable push to talk (to have open mic)
  • Voice source follows where the player looks while in dead state

EQUIPMENTS

  • New light system on each player, enabled by default with F (and deleted Lantern)
  • Unlocked the max amount of equipments on Steam server side
  • Fixed current amount of equipments when the max amount is smaller
  • When dead, everything is dropped except flare gun and light stick
  • When disconnected, everything is dropped except the initial equipments

OBJECTIVES / PHYSICS

  • Fixed mechanism for hidden door (when object trigger is taken)
  • Fixed secrets rooms trigger in the Underground part of School
  • Fixed trigger red buttons
  • Disabled doors physic: open/close only with player interaction, when a creature go by and when a player run into a closed door
  • Some hitboxes fixed (for not grabbable loots)

OTHER FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

  • Some tweaking for optimization
  • Fixed hide state when player is on the quit zone of the School level
  • Fixed UI pause buttons
  • Fixed 30 fps target / V-Sync option issues
  • Improved sounds
  • UI tweaks
