V0.2.4 - Improvements and fixes
Dear Forsake players,
Here comes a new horrific update!
We have improved several aspects of the game thanks to your comments and our conversations on our discord: https://discord.gg/vgrdZfp
Please feel free to share with us your wishes and expectations to improve this Early Access together!
Thanks a lot!
ENEMIES
- Fixed enemies pushing players into walls or doors
- Fixed when player is too far of the enemies paths system
- Less damage when player is alone
- Creatures take longer to spawn the first time
- When dead, players can change position of the camera to other players (with mouse clicks)
VOICE
- Can speak directly in the lobby (not only during exploration)
- Can disable push to talk (to have open mic)
- Voice source follows where the player looks while in dead state
EQUIPMENTS
- New light system on each player, enabled by default with F (and deleted Lantern)
- Unlocked the max amount of equipments on Steam server side
- Fixed current amount of equipments when the max amount is smaller
- When dead, everything is dropped except flare gun and light stick
- When disconnected, everything is dropped except the initial equipments
OBJECTIVES / PHYSICS
- Fixed mechanism for hidden door (when object trigger is taken)
- Fixed secrets rooms trigger in the Underground part of School
- Fixed trigger red buttons
- Disabled doors physic: open/close only with player interaction, when a creature go by and when a player run into a closed door
- Some hitboxes fixed (for not grabbable loots)
OTHER FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS
- Some tweaking for optimization
- Fixed hide state when player is on the quit zone of the School level
- Fixed UI pause buttons
- Fixed 30 fps target / V-Sync option issues
- Improved sounds
- UI tweaks
