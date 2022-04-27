 Skip to content

Swords of Legends Online update for 27 April 2022

Patch Notes: Version 2.0.9

Summer Outing Event

The Scholars of the Natural History Academy left Soulforce Markers in places with special features or a beautiful view. Find them and use Camera Mode to capture a picture.
This small event running from April 28th until May 12th gives you a new way to obtain a Season Token for the Battle Pass daily and a new frame to use in the Camera Mode.

Bugfixes

  • Fox Mage Prestige Weapon “Lanxin” and Warrior Prestige Weapon “Renye” are now available in the Collection and can be equipped after obtaining them.
  • Searching for items with “-” in the Collection will now show correct results
  • Fixed the wrong icon at the Twin-Jade Vessel Item from the Battle Pass

