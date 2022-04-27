 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

DogeFight update for 27 April 2022

DogeFight 1.13 update

Share · View all patches · Build 8633330 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.13 update :

  • Right directional default inputs
  • Community Discord link (Credits)
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.