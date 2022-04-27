 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Kung Fury: Street Rage update for 27 April 2022

Patchnotes Version 1.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8633218 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed: Score summary after completing A day at the beach
Fixed: Missing special charge after riding on a c64 or car
Fixed: Tricaracops Ulti so it's more clear that you have two shots when fully charged
Fixed: Score logic when losing your last life
Fixed: Lots of other minor bugs

Changed files in this update

Kung Fury Game Depot Windows Depot 373181
  • Loading history…
Kung Fury Game Depot OSX Depot 373183
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.