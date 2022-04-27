Fixed: Score summary after completing A day at the beach
Fixed: Missing special charge after riding on a c64 or car
Fixed: Tricaracops Ulti so it's more clear that you have two shots when fully charged
Fixed: Score logic when losing your last life
Fixed: Lots of other minor bugs
Kung Fury: Street Rage update for 27 April 2022
Patchnotes Version 1.4.1
