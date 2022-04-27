New Track Added!

-
New bonus track "I Think I'm Crazy" has been added!
It's a LONG track, and it's additionally included in the XHARD & LONG achievement requirements.
-
If you succeed without the shield, you'll see "Great Success" on the screen.
-
Long note (yellow path) end input algorithm has been improved.
(Old) Any key up is judged as a long note end input after the long note starts.
(Improved) If a long note start input is correct, the long note end input have to be the same key up, and if a long note start is wrong, the long note end input can be any key up (the same as before).
Changed files in this update