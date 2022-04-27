 Skip to content

Rhythm Journey update for 27 April 2022

New Track Added!

  1. New bonus track "I Think I'm Crazy" has been added!
    It's a LONG track, and it's additionally included in the XHARD & LONG achievement requirements.

  2. If you succeed without the shield, you'll see "Great Success" on the screen.

  3. Long note (yellow path) end input algorithm has been improved.

(Old) Any key up is judged as a long note end input after the long note starts.
(Improved) If a long note start input is correct, the long note end input have to be the same key up, and if a long note start is wrong, the long note end input can be any key up (the same as before).

