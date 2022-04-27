Version 5.0

Bugfix
- Added workarounds to help prevent the game being stuck after saying "Tokyo 1985" at the intro on certain systems
- If Stamina was 100 and you transitioned to new map, the stamina meter was stuck on screen. This has been fixed.
Engine
- Updated corescript to 1.4.4 (was 1.4.3)
- Exit from game now terminates the game differently to work better on all platforms
- NWJS updated to the latest version (0.62)
Graphics
- Bust graphics are now no longer too bright and affected by Bloom
- Increased Bloom
- Increased saturation
- Increased contrast
- Added color grading
Mac
- Game now support Mac systems
Optimizations
- Numerous optimizations to scripts
UI
- Completely revamped the stamina UI
Changed files in this update