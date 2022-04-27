 Skip to content

Scarred Stars: Traumatic Edition update for 27 April 2022

Version 5.0

Bugfix

  • Added workarounds to help prevent the game being stuck after saying "Tokyo 1985" at the intro on certain systems
  • If Stamina was 100 and you transitioned to new map, the stamina meter was stuck on screen. This has been fixed.

Engine

  • Updated corescript to 1.4.4 (was 1.4.3)
  • Exit from game now terminates the game differently to work better on all platforms
  • NWJS updated to the latest version (0.62)

Graphics

  • Bust graphics are now no longer too bright and affected by Bloom
  • Increased Bloom
  • Increased saturation
  • Increased contrast
  • Added color grading

Mac

  • Game now support Mac systems

Optimizations

  • Numerous optimizations to scripts

UI

  • Completely revamped the stamina UI

Changed files in this update

