Light update for 27 April 2022

《LIGHT: Black Cat & Amnesia Girl》V0.92 upgrade note

Share · View all patches · Build 8633082 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Fix the bug that will cause the little girl to get stuck
2.Add tip
3.Added animation for little girl
4."Cancel" tip is displayed in advance
5.Fixed some model collisions

Daylight Studio Team

