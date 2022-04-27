《LIGHT: Black Cat & Amnesia Girl》V0.92 upgrade note
1.Fix the bug that will cause the little girl to get stuck
2.Add tip
3.Added animation for little girl
4."Cancel" tip is displayed in advance
5.Fixed some model collisions
Daylight Studio Team
