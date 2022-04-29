- Added new Main Menu Background Video.
- Added In Game Pop up when starting the game after installing new DLC.
- Improved how sparks are rendered when viewed from below water.
- Fixed a bug with toggling Auto Focus in the Builder also toggling Hide Controls.
- Fixed a softlock when using a Controller and configuring the Parrot Block.
- Memory Usage optimisations
- Improved text consistency across different languages in the Builder.
Trailmakers update for 29 April 2022
Mirror Mode Patch 1.4.3
