 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Trailmakers update for 29 April 2022

Mirror Mode Patch 1.4.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8633049 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new Main Menu Background Video.
  • Added In Game Pop up when starting the game after installing new DLC.
  • Improved how sparks are rendered when viewed from below water.
  • Fixed a bug with toggling Auto Focus in the Builder also toggling Hide Controls.
  • Fixed a softlock when using a Controller and configuring the Parrot Block.
  • Memory Usage optimisations
  • Improved text consistency across different languages in the Builder.

Changed files in this update

Trailmakers Content Depot 585421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.