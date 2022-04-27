1.7.6.1 Emergency Fix Beta Update

Changelog
- Fixed the frequent flashback problem of individual systems in the previous test version, and changed the previous winui message loop back to the normal message loop, I don’t know why there is no problem with 1.7.5ːsteamfacepalmː
- Fixed the problem of displaying garbled characters when the dock custom icon size aspect ratio is not 1:1
- Fix the problem that the brightness cannot be adjusted in some memory errors of myfinder
- Fix the problem that some buttons are not displayed after myfinder graphics card reset or DWM reset
- Adjust the rendering quality of the minimized window animation to 100% size
- Resize the Preferences window
Changed depots in testversion branch