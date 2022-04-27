 Skip to content

MyDockFinder update for 27 April 2022

1.7.6.1 Emergency Fix Beta Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Changelog
  • Fixed the frequent flashback problem of individual systems in the previous test version, and changed the previous winui message loop back to the normal message loop, I don’t know why there is no problem with 1.7.5ːsteamfacepalmː
  • Fixed the problem of displaying garbled characters when the dock custom icon size aspect ratio is not 1:1
  • Fix the problem that the brightness cannot be adjusted in some memory errors of myfinder
  • Fix the problem that some buttons are not displayed after myfinder graphics card reset or DWM reset
  • Adjust the rendering quality of the minimized window animation to 100% size
  • Resize the Preferences window
If you can't enter the beta version, you can take a look below, go to the steam library-mydockfinder-right-click menu-properties, select testversion for the beta version, there is no access code, exit the program steam and you will be prompted to update

