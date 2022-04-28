Season 02: Rival Escalation - Now Available!

Hello Miners,

As the title implies, our Rivals are still going strong in their efforts to disrupt our mining operations - and in fact, they are escalating their efforts! But what does that mean for you, the loyal employees of Deep Rock Galactic? Read on to find out!

With Love,

The Ghost Ship Crew

--- PATCH NOTES ---

SEASON EVENT: RIVAL SIGNAL

Rivals are setting up new communications equipment, which must be shut down! In the all-new RIVAL SIGNAL Season Event, you must interrupt the operation of the Rival Communications Router, hack its Antenna Nodes and shut it down before the timer runs out and the entire thing discharges a lethal energy blast! Timing and precision will be of the essence if you want to obtain the Data Cell stored inside the Router!

NEW WARNING: RIVAL PRESENCE

Hordes of Rival robots are clustering in the caves, seemingly just waiting to spring on anything carrying the DRG insignia. Some will likely see this as a welcome distraction from the usual teeth and claws of the Glyphids, but Management still doesn’t recommend underestimating these cybertronic abominations.

NEW ENEMY: RIVAL NEMESIS

ScanCom has been picking up new readings in the caves, and disturbing rumours have started trickling in from the surface. Our Rivals have unleashed something down there, something specifically designed to lure you in, hunt you down, and terminate you with extreme prejudice. Beware, Miners - the Rival Nemesis is on the prowl.

NEW PERFORMANCE PASS

By popular request we have roughly doubled the amount of Season Event Bonuses to collect by completing the various Season Events down in the caves! Bonuses for everyone!

Also, we’ve added a brand new Season Challenge, where you have to complete missions with the RIVAL PRESENCE WARNING, paying out phat stacks of Performance Points and precious Scrip.

All of that of course results in rewards - both from simply gaining levels in the Performance Pass, as well as spending Scrip in the Cosmetic Tree. We got some good stuff for you - Resource Caches, Beards, Paintjobs, Helmets, and yet another full set of Weapon Frameworks for all guns.

As always all elements of the Performance Pass are completely free and any rewards you were unable to claim in the previous season can be found in Cargo Crates, Lost Packs, Cosmetic Cores, and The Shop.

NEW SECONDARY WEAPONS



NISHANKA BOLTSHARK X-80

The Scout has picked up this extremely versatile crossbow designed for large game, built especially to fire a wide selection of projectiles. Acid-bolts, electric bolts, fire bolts, triple bolts, you name it. It is time to go hunting.



SHARD DIFFRACTOR

Meanwhile, the Engineer has come up with the SHARD DIFFRACTOR. To keep it from detonating like a thousand pounds of TNT, the thing is limited to short, controlled bursts - but don’t let that depress you: It’s powered by a 12-pound chunk of Ommoran Heartstone, and is able to vomit forth beams of raw energy as thick as your leg, reducing anything in its path to a mound of cinders.



ARMSKORE COIL GUN

The Gunner gets the ARMSKORE COIL GUN - a hand-carryable, fully-fledged electromagnetic accelerator. It fires solid tungsten spheres with enough force to punch clean through solid rock. The only limit to this pocket-sized war crime is the battery pack - which is sizable.



COLETTE WAVE COOKER

And finally, the Driller has been given the COLETTE WAVE COOKER. An ingenious mix of lab equipment and kitchen utensil, the Wave Cooker does exactly what its name implies: Point it at something organic, and watch it cook from the inside out until it bursts in a gout of viscous fluids. Recipe book not included.

PHAZYONITE

From now on, you can choose to pay for Cosmetics with Phazyonite instead of Credits and Minerals, in case you are saving up for specific upgrades.

Phazyonite can be found in the caves of Hoxxes as you go, and you will also earn it from the newly implemented Cosmetic Mastery system in the Shop.

How does that work? Simple: Increase your Cosmetic Mastery by buying stuff.

And not to worry, shoppers - the system will work retroactively. Everything you’ve already bought will be counted towards your Cosmetic Mastery progression.

Our goal is for players to buy cosmetics without sacrificing beer, upgrades and promotions. We hope it helps, especially with many of the previous season’s cosmetics landing in the shop. We have no plans for monetizing this in any way.

A-B CHOICE ON FORGE MASTERY REWARDS

Previously, Forge Mastery granted completely random Infused Matrix Cores. Now, you’ll be given a choice - two Character Classes are picked at random, you pick which of them get the Core. Some choice is better than no choice, as they say.

MEDICAL GOWN

For those dwarves returning unsuccessfully from missions, we have finally received a shipment of medical gowns. For the sake of overall morale and sanity, we urge all employees to keep their underwear on when waking up in one of these.

FSR AND DLSS SUPPORT

You can now enable FSR or DLSS in-game if you have a graphics card that supports it. This tech should improve your framerate quite a bit if you're playing on higher resolutions, resulting in much smoother mining.

ROBOT REBELLION DLC

Get the new Robot Rebellion DLC now and Rebel against those robots in style!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1946960/Deep_Rock_Galactic__Robot_Rebellion_Pack/

This new DLC pack includes 4 new suits of armor (one for each class), a unique helmet with Full Face & Half Face variants, alongside the usual new paintjobs for other armors, weapons, Bosco, and your pickaxe.

WEAPON BALANCE

CORROSIVE SLUDGE PUMP



Increased the base fire rate

Increased base ammo

Reduced base magazine size slightly

Reduced base normal shot damage

Significantly improved the strength of the base corrosive effect DoT

Increased normal and charged shot corrosive damage conversion

Increased base puddle size slightly

Equipment terminal will now display puddle radius as an actual value

Added the T5 Ingredient X armor melting mechanic to the base weapon and removed the upgrade. The mechanic will no longer “melt” destructible weakpoints such as the Goo Bomber Sacks. As always, anyone who purchased the upgrade will have the credits and minerals refunded.

Modification Tweaks



Increased the projectile velocity bonus of the T1 Better Air Pressurizer

Reduced the damage bonus of T2 Potent Goo Mix

Reduced the max ammo bonus of the T3 More Goo Canisters

Increased the charge time reduction bonus of the T4 Improved Spooling Mechanism

Increased the DoT bonus for the T5 Fluoroantimonic Acid slightly

Overclock Tweaks

Sludge Blast OC

Removed clip size penalty

Changed ammo penalty from percentage to a flat value

Removed charge time penalty

Increased fragment damage conversion slightly

AG Mixture OC

Increased projectile velocity bonus

Volatile Impact Mixture OC

Increased the damage bonuses and changed them from flat values to percentages

Increased the DoT duration penalty

DRAK-25 PLASMA CARBINE

Reduced base projectile speed

Reduced base fire rate slightly

Modification Tweaks

Increased projectile speed bonus of the T1 Particle Accelerator upgrade

Increased the fire rate bonus of the T1 High-volume Plasma Feed upgrade

Overclock tweaks

Impact Deflection OC

Changed from Clean to Balanced

Added a rate of fire penalty

Aggressive Venting OC

Changed from Balanced to Clean

Removed all penalties

Reduced the overheat recovery bonus slightly

Rewiring Mod OC

Reduced the ammo penalty

DEEPCORE GK2

Electrifying Reload OC

Replaced damage penalty with an ammo penalty

JURY-RIGGED BOOMSTICK

Shaped Shells OC

Replaced the pellet count penalty with a small ammo penalty

PHEROMONE GRENADE

Increased the max number of enemies that can attack a target affected by pheromones

Extended the pheromone effect duration

Enemies affected by pheromones now can fight back when attacked by normal enemies. (previously they could only target other pheromone-affected enemies)

COMMUNITY REQUEST

DWARVES CAN NOW LASERPOINT SOMEONE ELSE TO GET THEIR ATTENTION!



When you ping a dwarf you shout something related to their class to either get their attention or pay them a compliment

INDUSTRIAL MASK MOVED TO BEARD SLOT

The Industrial Mask from Season 01 performance pass has been moved from headwear slot to beard slot so that it can now be used with other headwear.

LOADOUTS FOR SERVER MODS

The Modding menu now has 4 load-outs where you can save lists of installed mods, in order to quickly enable different mod configurations. You save a loadout by clicking the checkbox next to the mods the same way you would if you wanted to enable them, clicking on the loadout you want to save to, and clicking save. You enable a loadouts modlist by clicking a loadout where a list is saved and clicking load.

OPTIONAL/REQUIRED BY ALL TAGS FOR SERVER MODS

Mods can now be tagged as either optional or Requiredbyall on mod.io.Optional tag if for mods that only need to be installed and enabled by the server's host in order to work.

RequiredByAll tag is for a mod that requires all players to have the mod enabled and installed in order for it to work.

UNTAGGED MODS ARE BY DEFAULT OPTIONAL

Mods tagged with RequiredByAll will be installed and enabled on join - like it has worked until now. Mods tagged with Optional will be listed on join, but will not be installed on join unless you opt to do so by clicking the X on the mod.

MISC

Taking down Rival operations is paramount and so management has increased the payout for Industrial Sabotage missions.

Owned Matrix Cores shown in the forge are now sorted more granularly, making it easier to get an overview of what overclocks you have for each class/weapon etc.

Fixed that activating Field Medics "Instant Revive" also fired the equipped weapon.

Increased the speed bonus of using/building most items when more than one dwarf is doing it. This does not include Repairing Doretta, which has not been changed and works by a different system.

Fixed an issue where some unequipped items would become visible again.

Cursor is now hidden during Mission Completed end screen, until the Continue button is visible

Updated Unreal engine version to 4.27.2

Optimized debris placement

Fixed a bug with resource placement in caves, they should now be better distributed in the caves.

Fixed bug in motivational terminal animation

[KPI Terminal] Orange hover-border around Milestones is back

Added Mission Stat counting cosmetic mastery level ups. Changed xp calculation so it is always based on credit + minerals cost.

Fixed the Caretaker rotating inconsistently for clients

Enemies with very low health's health bar now still shows a sliver of life, instead of a completely black bar to avoid confusion

Added a new damage type “Piercing” for the Nishanka Boltshark

Added a bit of Cold resistance and Fire weakness to the Mactera Ice Bomber

Reduced Corrosive resistance for all Dreadnoughts, and the Grunt Guard

Fixed issue with enemies that had dynamic materials and then where dissolving

Fixed that the Glyphid Praetorian weakpoint lights up after it has been killed

Fixed that glyphids were sometimes showing default animation pose for a few frames before digging out of ground when spawning.

Fixed inventory issues with charging gems, throwing it with salute and picking it up again during salute. Also fixes the issue with weapons sometimes floating in mid air.

Fixed Salute logic - You are no longer able to salute while doing Hold E interactions, the dwarves do not have hands for doing both at the same time.

Added an info button on the mission map after selecting a mission that takes you to the mission description in the miners manual

Fonts and text



Fixed bug on Space Rig Team Display where text would be overlapped by the Player Icon

Attempt to rescale Team Display and Resource Counters back what it was previously

Assignment Popup reverted to old layout

Perks window font tweaks

Season marker on items tweaked, font sizes reduced, small layout tweaks

Font size reduced, some minor layout changes

Fixed typo on monitor

Smaller font size on XP readout inside terminals

Fixed "Up for Promotion!" being slightly off screen

Modding



Fixed a bug where hosting hidden mods could soft lock the game on joining

Added progress bar for checking dependencies of mods on joining

Changed the way that Mods are shown as out of date after an update to the game. It will now follow major versions instead of minor versions, as there are limited issues between minor updates to the game

Made the class icons on the server list, savemenu, tree of vanity and season screen moddable.

Added ‘requiredbyall’ and optional functionality to downloading mods on joining a modded session

NOTE: Most mods currently on mod.io will probably break due to Engine update. Please be patient with modders.

Glyphid Menace



Fixed armor on top of head, all parts could not be destroyed and the particle for when it was destroyed was too small and the wrong color.

Improved collision on top and back to better match the mesh.

Fixed weakpoints not glowing correctly when hit.

Added particles when a weakpoint is destroyed.

EXPERIMENTAL BRANCH - PATCH NOTES

A huge thanks to everyone who has been testing the new update on the Experimental branch. You can enjoy a much more stable update thanks to all the awesome community testers. Rock and Stone!

KNOWN ISSUES