Open Beta Update 1

Bugs Squashed: 10 (of which 4 were reported by beta testers - thank you!)
New features:
- It's now possible to remove a command from a track by right-clicking it. Right-clicking a selected command will remove the entire group (you can override this by holding down Ctrl to remove single selected commands). If you're using the single-click drag mode, use middle-click to remove commands.
- When looking at cubes in the net (unfolded) view, a faint outline now indicates where empty panels are.
- There's now a keyboard shortcut (the backtick: `, to the left of the 1 key) for stopping the factory. Previously this would trigger "Run one step", which is now on Tab.
- "Run one step" now defaults to running at 4x speed rather than 1x, and there's a new option in the menu to set it to 1x, 4x, or 12x speed. Running a single step no longer alters the music level.
Other Changes:
- Commands and their keyboard bindings have been re-ordered slightly. For example, the cube rotations are now in the order left, down, up, right, binding to QWER (or the equivalent on your keyboard layout) respectively. This is a more standard layout for that sort of controls.
- You can now use all the numpad numbers (except 5) to lean the camera, rather than just 2/4/6/8, so diagonals are easier. There's also a video tutorial explaining leaning in level 1.
- Dantar now explains more clearly that the right-hand workstation in the early levels is just an example to refer to.
- All command highlighting (e.g. which commands are selected) is now suppressed when the factory is running.
- Redo can now be triggered with Ctrl-Shift-Z, as well as Ctrl-Y.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed a couple of cases where command highlighting would be off. One triggered by moving the mouse slowly, one triggered by moving it fast!
- You can no longer add disabled commands using keyboard shortcuts. You can also no longer add commands by typing when the Esc menu is open. Also fixes a problem where command tracks would sometimes turn white.
- A couple of fixes for non-16:9 resolutions - the camera now starts in a better position, and tutorial popups now correctly point to things on the screen.
- Fixed a potential screen jitter when right-clicking but not dragging.
- "Run one step" now correctly stops exactly on the step boundary.
Changed files in this update