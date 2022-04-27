 Skip to content

Pixel FX Designer update for 27 April 2022

Pixel FX Designer v2.0.0.6(beta) now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 8632685 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Small update to fix some reported bugs and add some minor features.

NEW

  • Added 'Crop' node.
  • Added 'Reverse' option to the export options.
  • The app will try to save your current project If it crashes, and give you the option to load the last project when opening it again.

BUGFIXES

  • Fixed a bug that altered the elements IDs randomly.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented loading projects that used images.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented loading projects after creating and deleting several elements.

