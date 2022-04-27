Pixel FX Designer v2.0.0.6(beta) now available!

Small update to fix some reported bugs and add some minor features.
NEW
- Added 'Crop' node.
- Added 'Reverse' option to the export options.
- The app will try to save your current project If it crashes, and give you the option to load the last project when opening it again.
BUGFIXES
- Fixed a bug that altered the elements IDs randomly.
- Fixed a bug that prevented loading projects that used images.
- Fixed a bug that prevented loading projects after creating and deleting several elements.
Changed depots in v2.0.0.0 branch