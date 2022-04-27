 Skip to content

Police Response VR Disturbance update for 27 April 2022

Small Patch 27/04/2022

Police Response VR Disturbance update for 27 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Hello Hello,

  1. Fixed level where Offender rolls behind the Sofa and the game sometimes freezes forcing you to shoot you Colleague.

  2. Fixed the Burglary scene where the suspects sometimes freeze in fear.

  3. Fixed where on occasions when you taser the drunk suspect after he throws the dart the player is incorrectly failed for use of force.

General tidy and other small fixes.

Special thanks to Nelson Galactico and Ruckup VR Gaming for your videos which we really enjoyed watching and highlighting the above issues.

Thanks for all your support

Stay safe Officers

