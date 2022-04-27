Update 2.14.0

General
- DLC "Hit The Wall" will be available soon
- Added ability to turn on/off car headlights. The new action can be found in the controller settings. In the game settings there is an option to enable or disable light synchronization in multiplayer
- Added a system to mute players via chat
- Added functionality for changing lighting for tracks. In multiplayer, when creating a room, it became possible to choose the preferred lighting. Inside the room, you can create a vote for any of the available lighting types for the track. In solo modes, lighting changes automatically at the start of the race
- The sound of the blow-off valve operation has been reworked. Added wastegate sound for the Ultimate modification. The sound of the wastegate can be turned off in the dyno in the "Engine" tab. The sound of the wastegate, so far, can be heard on the following cars:
- Atlas GT
- Burner JDM
- Corona
- DTM 46
- Eleganto
- Falcon FC 90s
- Fujin SX
- Hachi Roku
- Horizon GT4
- Hummel
- Kaiju
- Last Prince
- Loki 4M
- Lynx
- Nomad GT
- Mira
- Panther M5 90-s
- Piranha X
- Pirate
- Royal
- Samurai II
- Sorrow
- Solar
- Spector RS
- Voodoo
- UDM 3
- Wanderer L30
- Wellington S20
- Wütend
Cars
- Added new cars Kaiju, Royal, Consul GT and Prestigio
- Added new bodykits StreetX on Eva MR, Slide Performance on Nomad and R&T on Grace GT
- Added new ProFlow spoilers for Wutend, Phoenix NX, Piranha X, Falcon FC 90-S, Fujin SX and Last Prince cars
- Added new StreetX spoiler for Wutend, Piranha X, Eleganto, Asura M1 and Flash cars
- New front and rear bumpers for the Missile and Slide Performance bodykit, new R&T body kits and a Missile (Cut) rear bumper have been added to the Spector RS
- New front bumpers for the Missile bodykit have been added to the Wutend car
- Changed interior color for Pirate car, added R&T threshold for some bodykits and new rear bumpers for Missile bodykit, changed chassis of Missile bodykit
- Added R&T front bumper and side skirts to the Stock bodykit, Custom (v2) rear bumper to the Missile bodykit and two new ProFlow spoilers on the Burner JDM
- A new Missile v2 rear bumper on the Missile bodykit has been added to Eva MR
- Missile hood changed on Thunderstrike
- A new disc has been added to the D-Spec category
- Downforce adjustments on Last Prince, EVA MR, Horizon GT4 and Flanker cars with Ultimate modification
- The clutch on the Black Fox car with the Ultimate modification has been fixed
- The mass of wheels on the Wutend car with Drift and Ultimate modifications has been fixed
Graphics
- Pale color of suspension springs on low quality textures has been fixed
- Duplication of checkpoint smoke in TOP-32 races has been fixed
- Changed some single-layer stickers to double-layer stickers from the category "CBW"
- Incorrect operation of the graphics setting "Volumetric fog" has been fixed.
Gameplay
- Added the ability to display the protractor in all game modes
- Turbine pressure sensor added to races. The sensor can be enabled in the game settings
- Improvements in saving the results of a paired drift
- Improved camera behavior in the painting section
- The offer to buy a standard color for cars has been fixed
- Chat fixes and improvements
- Incorrect installation of discs after purchase on different axes has been fixed
- Fixed non-saving of the setting of the parameter "Forcing the engine"
- Fixed not saving the camera settings in the "Drift Pair" mode after restarting the race
- Fixed car rolling after leaving the painting section
- The absence of the window for saving changes after editing the transparency of the vinyl has been fixed
- Fixed a bug after accepting an invite from the painting section
Audio
- Minor fixes on enabling music in championships
Management
- Improvements in switching car classes
- Added the ability to rewind video replay with the mouse
- Improvements in selection in the disk installation section
- Fixed automatic acceleration of the car when switching to chat
- Fixed errors when editing multi-layered vinyls
- The ability to select hidden parts in the paint job has been fixed
- Fixed transitions in the main menu after sending a message to the chat
UI
- Interface fixes when switching between windows
- Hide interface fixes
- Postcombat multiplayer layout fixes
- The progress bar of the Drift Points Multiplier in the "Pair Drift" competition has been fixed.
- Description of the "Duel" competition in multiplayer has been corrected
- Decreased division step for some parameters in the first person camera settings
- Minor fixes in the full tournament bracket of championships
TOP-32
- Added an indicator of the number of registered players in the championship
- The total number of players in the displayed championships has been added to the server selection window
- Changed the grid formation scheme to the "Olympic system"
- Added the functionality of sending points scored to the championship bracket after bye-run
- Added designations to the tournament bracket of the championship if the player could not start / left the race or passes bye-run
- Added the ability to send a complaint about a player from the full tournament bracket
- Added the ability to leave the championship after registration
- Added yearvoices with the reasons for closing the championship before its completion
- A timer before the start of the championship has been added to the training run of the championship
- Added a timer until the end of the stage in the full tournament bracket
- A warning dialog box has been added if, after registration, you enter the championship on a different car/modification
- Improvements to displaying the reward window in championships
- Improvements to loading the opponent's car in the online stages of championships
- Improved display of long nicknames in the qualification table
- Removed timers for passing configs from the network races of the championship
- Fixed a bug with opening the wrong championship
- Fixes in saving qualification attempts
- The error with sending the result when exiting the championship screen has been fixed
- Minor fixes for showing yearvoices in championship races
- Correction of bugs with the issuance of rewards
Multiplayer
- Improved synchronization between players in multiplayer
- Added start of some competitions with one player after the timer expires in multiplayer
- Fixes in enabling/disabling collision in multiplayer
- Added icon for "Pair drift" competition with safe mode
- The display of clipping zones in the "Time Attack" competitions on the Red Rock track has been fixed.
- Fixed errors in the statistics window of the multiplayer room
- Improvements on enabling/disabling headlights in multiplayer after switching on light
synchronization
- Minor fixes for creating cross-platform rooms
