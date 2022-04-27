Update information（27.4.2022）

An update for "Real Time Battle Shogi Online" has been delivered.
The contents of this update are as follows.
Content updated in this version
-
You can now select "入玉禁止ルール" (King limit rules) for two-player games and internet games (friend matches).
-
Under the King Limit Rule, you cannot move your King within the third tier of the enemy base.
Thank you for your continued support of "Real Time Battle Shogi Online".
Silver Star Japan Co., Ltd.
E-MAIL: support@silverstar.co.jp
