Patch 1.2.0c

- The new pathfinding algorithm was causing lags and crashes in cities with complex road networks. Holes between roads or incomplete networks were causing "Can't reach workplace". The AI can now U-turn when the road ahead is missing. The 2048 tiles commute length limit was not taken into account, leading to infinite commute length and crash to desktop.
- Improved performance. Smarter distribution of heavy tasks (heatmap layers update, traffic update, terrain update) across frames. Optimized car and pedestrian AI. Optimized heatmap computation.
- Park paths could never be destroyed when a road intersection were built next to it (reported by Livonia).
- Reduce lag when building highway access roads.
- Fixed blinking issues on textures (reactivated mipmaps on the occlusion layer of the materials).
- Balanced the propagation of pollution, spread of polluted areas was asymmetric.
- Residential buildings were never getting abandoned if they didn't find a path to their workplace.
- Unemployment calculation was wrong if a connected neighbor city had a negative amount of job to share.
- Businesses and vacant lots could have a security score above 100. (reported by El Dictator)
- Position of the difficulty stars was incorrect with some screen resolutions.
- Corrected text 'Slum Growth' in population stats to 'Slum Demand'. (The slums' growth is the value between brackets.)
- Increased effect of inflation rate on the social ladder (+33%).
Loading a city created before 1.2.0b will results in strange waves of pollution moving across the map which can cause temporary abandonment. The new pollution algorithm needs time to readjust.
