Added & Changed feature
-It is no longer have long loading when placing or releasing party members.
-Fixed the problem of abnormally long loading after stage clearing.
-Loading time has now been greatly reduced since synthesis, extraction, and incantation.
-Guest login is now added. Play games without creating an account! The way to switch to a regular account will be added later.
-The next patch will change the general stage and party member experience system and mission as a whole.
-There are many experimental patches, so you may have missed bugs. If you report the error in the discussion tab, I will fix it as soon as possible.
50 update for 27 April 2022
50 v1.40 Update!
