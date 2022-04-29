 Skip to content

Idle Monster TD: Evolved update for 29 April 2022

Update v33 (April 29)

Build 8631810

Changes:

  • Pet kills and levels are now universal across all monsters, rather than specific to a single monster. This should make them more convenient to use and level up. However, their kill count level requirements increased by about 20%.
  • Improved Cyclops’ Gold Farm perk to include all gold boosting skills, spells, ads, etc. in the calculation for how much gold you earn per attack.
  • Improved Butterfly’s Exp Share perk to give exp for all enemies killed within range, regardless of who gets the kill.
  • Pet damage is now included in the Rain of Fire spell damage.
  • Pet kill counts do not increase on repeat waves.
  • Monsters gain bonus critical hit damage when having over 100% critical hit chance.

QoL Improvements:

  • Improved pet FAQ and moved it right inside the actual Pets menu.
  • A manual save button can be found in the Settings menu for those of you who often lose data when exiting the game.

Bug Fixes:

  • Minimized loadout menu settings save through game restarts.
  • The Active Tower Gold value in the stats menu now includes pet gold drops.
  • Several fixes related to advertisements, in-app purchases, and iOS crashes.
