Update v33 (April 29)

Changes:
- Pet kills and levels are now universal across all monsters, rather than specific to a single monster. This should make them more convenient to use and level up. However, their kill count level requirements increased by about 20%.
- Improved Cyclops’ Gold Farm perk to include all gold boosting skills, spells, ads, etc. in the calculation for how much gold you earn per attack.
- Improved Butterfly’s Exp Share perk to give exp for all enemies killed within range, regardless of who gets the kill.
- Pet damage is now included in the Rain of Fire spell damage.
- Pet kill counts do not increase on repeat waves.
- Monsters gain bonus critical hit damage when having over 100% critical hit chance.
QoL Improvements:
- Improved pet FAQ and moved it right inside the actual Pets menu.
- A manual save button can be found in the Settings menu for those of you who often lose data when exiting the game.
Bug Fixes:
- Minimized loadout menu settings save through game restarts.
- The Active Tower Gold value in the stats menu now includes pet gold drops.
- Several fixes related to advertisements, in-app purchases, and iOS crashes.
Changed files in this update