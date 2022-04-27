-Inn meal effects now no longer stack with each other (they still stack with regular food and drink buffs)
-Corrected Riddle society member #2's name.
-Some invisible NPC interactions removed
-Kohat eventing altered when trying to leave to match story.
-Snowscape snipe spots fixed so the enemy doesn't disappear if fought before sniping.
-NPC dialogue altered
-Various visual glitches fixed
Shadow Fate update for 27 April 2022
April 27th Patch
