Coldage Early Access Release

2022-04-26
Hello there Coldagers,
As compared to the last free demo version
NEW
- Two new chapters (incl. new pictures, events and responses)
New stuff for the original two chapters (also available in the free demo)
- Art - 'Sewer Exit' picture
- Art - Response 'Hide' picture
- Art - Response 'Investigate' picture
- Art - Response 'Ambush' picture
- Art - Facet (Adana) 'Poisoner' picture
- Art - Facet (Blackjack) 'Tradition' picture
- Art - Facet (Elle) 'Spiritual' picture
- Art - New table background
- UI - Implemented post processing, UI appears sharper and without pixilation
- UI - New character's name tags
- Gameplay - 'Save system' - start from any previously reached chapter
- Gameplay - More elegant chapter ending for chapter one
CHANGE
- UI - Notepad will no longer show conditional effects that have no impact
- UI - Shadows from all items on table
- Gameplay - Clues needed for completion of chapter one is reduced from 15 to 10
- Gameplay - Restart level removed from the in game menu, restarts can be done from play in the main menu
- Gameplay - Tutorial replaced with 'cheat sheet' explaining all icons, 'cheat sheet' can be viewed at any time while playing the game by holding the 'TAB' key
FIXES
- Bugfix - Bug: if a character has four breakdowns the game crashes
- Bugfix - Removal of noise thresholds from event lore (this was used for debugging and was released by mistake)
- Bugfix - Bug: certain events would not show all their stats
- Bugfix - Bug: in game menu can be opened on top of a cutscene video or another popup window