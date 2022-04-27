 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Coldage update for 27 April 2022

Coldage Early Access Release

Share · View all patches · Build 8631317 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2022-04-26

Hello there Coldagers,
As compared to the last free demo version

NEW

  • Two new chapters (incl. new pictures, events and responses)
    New stuff for the original two chapters (also available in the free demo)
  • Art - 'Sewer Exit' picture
  • Art - Response 'Hide' picture
  • Art - Response 'Investigate' picture
  • Art - Response 'Ambush' picture
  • Art - Facet (Adana) 'Poisoner' picture
  • Art - Facet (Blackjack) 'Tradition' picture
  • Art - Facet (Elle) 'Spiritual' picture
  • Art - New table background
  • UI - Implemented post processing, UI appears sharper and without pixilation
  • UI - New character's name tags
  • Gameplay - 'Save system' - start from any previously reached chapter
  • Gameplay - More elegant chapter ending for chapter one

CHANGE

  • UI - Notepad will no longer show conditional effects that have no impact
  • UI - Shadows from all items on table
  • Gameplay - Clues needed for completion of chapter one is reduced from 15 to 10
  • Gameplay - Restart level removed from the in game menu, restarts can be done from play in the main menu
  • Gameplay - Tutorial replaced with 'cheat sheet' explaining all icons, 'cheat sheet' can be viewed at any time while playing the game by holding the 'TAB' key

FIXES

  • Bugfix - Bug: if a character has four breakdowns the game crashes
  • Bugfix - Removal of noise thresholds from event lore (this was used for debugging and was released by mistake)
  • Bugfix - Bug: certain events would not show all their stats
  • Bugfix - Bug: in game menu can be opened on top of a cutscene video or another popup window
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.