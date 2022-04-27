Vo.52 Nightmare Mode, and New Secret Ending!

Hello!
Update v0.52
- Nightmare mode unlocks when you beat the game on any difficulty. Nightmare mode refreshes the entire games experience. Enemies will be coming at you in new and challenging ways. Everything is thrown at you! This mode if for the elite and speed run gamers to have fun with.
- Secret Ending. Nightmare mode has a new and exciting ending to reward players that beat it.
- New (Hidden) Achievement has been added for those that get to the end of Nightmare mode.
- Killing enemies will refill your sprint stamina, allowing you to string enemy kills together and keep running, this was done for Speed Runner.
Other
-In game text tips now reflect the key bindings.
-Buffed the Gatekeeper boss on lower difficulty settings.
-Added hiding spots in the house. You can now hide in the closets.
Changed files in this update