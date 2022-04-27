 Skip to content

Retro three kingdoms : Special edition update for 27 April 2022

Update 26/APR/2022 22:00 (PST)

Share · View all patches · Build 8631173 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1 [Dungeon of Assassin] has been renewed.
The rewards, obtainable items, and monster stats have been changed.

  1. [Combination of Potion⑵]'s quest completion conditions have been changed. Both [Potion of Magic defenseⓛ] and [ⓧPotion of Magic defenseⓛ] can be completed.

  2. Items that can be acquired from AOS have been changed.

  3. You can combine RTK points using the combination of [Hunting Championship].
    RTK points can be acquired in large quantities only by participating in [rivalry of local barons] and [Siege of Chang'An]. [Rivalry of local barons] and [Siege of Chang'An] would be a useless war if all supplies were available in normal times. So it stays in a state of slight deficiency.

  4. Some of the mission rewards have been changed.

  5. An error where [⒮freeze] was not displayed on the UI has been fixed.

  6. Start selling [arrow⑵].

  7. [fishing permitⓧ] is sold by [ⓧRTK-Point shop]. Because fishing can earn RTK points, the price of [fishing permitⓧ] is rather expensive.

  8. In [Crown Heritage War], some monsters have been changed to be exposed on the screen.
    The conditions for acquiring rewards for participating in the war have been relaxed.
    Participants can obtain higher [Military Merits] than in other wars when using [ⓧPotion in battleⓛ] and [ⓧPotion in battleⓜ].

  9. [⒮Ability of Recovery]'s required MP consumption has been reduced.

  10. [ⓧPotion of synthesisⓜ] can be made into [ⓧPotion of synthesisⓛ] by using combinations.

  11. LuoYang area has been updated.

