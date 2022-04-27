Update Notice of "MUSYNX"

Long time no see guys, happy May Day in advance!!
The following is the content of this update:
1.New Song
Update four songs: "Good Dream" , モリモリあつし- "PUPA" , Columba(Daily vs. Roon_kun) - "Poppy" , Reku Mochizuki - "Lazuladia" , "paranoia·Hypochondriac"
- Inferno Difficulty
Update 11 songs of Hell difficulty for you to challenge, respectively:
(1)PUPA
(2)Lazuladia
(3)Poppy
(4)BlitzKrieg
(5)Far Away
(6)Galaxy Striker
(7)HOUSEPLAN
(8)IKAROS
(9)Keep oN!
(10)Keep your passion
(11)Oriental Shade
Changed files in this update