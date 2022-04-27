 Skip to content

MUSYNX update for 27 April 2022

Update Notice of "MUSYNX"

Last edited by Wendy

Long time no see guys, happy May Day in advance!!
The following is the content of this update:

1.New Song

Update four songs: "Good Dream" , モリモリあつし- "PUPA" , Columba(Daily vs. Roon_kun) - "Poppy" , Reku Mochizuki - "Lazuladia" , "paranoia·Hypochondriac"




  1. Inferno Difficulty

Update 11 songs of Hell difficulty for you to challenge, respectively:
(1)PUPA
(2)Lazuladia
(3)Poppy
(4)BlitzKrieg
(5)Far Away
(6)Galaxy Striker
(7)HOUSEPLAN
(8)IKAROS
(9)Keep oN!
(10)Keep your passion
(11)Oriental Shade

