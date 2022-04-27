 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

SRPG Studio update for 27 April 2022

SRPG Studio 1.258 Update Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8631074 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.258.

New Features:

  • Wrapping the getSortiePosX and getSortieMaxCount methods of the script. The plugin makes it easier to dynamically change the initial position of the unit.
  • Enabled to select "Ignore Layer" from the right-click menu of terrain data. Set this option to the map chip for the shadow of the building.
  • The screen effect is no longer reset when the transition is set to "None" in the event command "Background Change".
  • Added new control characters such as vpdb. Previously it was described as pdb[va1[0]], but now it can be shortened to vpdb1[0].
  • Added battle-deathanime.js and skill-critical.js to the official plugins.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug when the width and height do not match in the map layout.
  • Fixed a bug where enemies wouldn't use unlock skills in Move AI.
  • Fixed a bug where the initially placed guest unit was not displayed in the test play demo map.
  • Fixed a bug where the Gold Drop Trophy would be lost when capturing an enemy.
  • Fixed a bug that the screen goes black for a moment when the video loops.
  • Fixed a bug in the event command "Use Item".
  • Fixed a bug where this._itemInfoWindow.moveWindow() was not called.

Changed files in this update

SRPG Studio 共通 Depot 857321
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio 日本語 Depot 857322
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio 英語 Depot 857323
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio 簡体字 Depot 857324
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio スペイン Depot 857325
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio フランス Depot 857326
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio ドイツ Depot 857327
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio 繫体字 Depot 857328
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.