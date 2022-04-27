SRPG Studio 1.258 Update Released!

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.258.
New Features:
- Wrapping the getSortiePosX and getSortieMaxCount methods of the script. The plugin makes it easier to dynamically change the initial position of the unit.
- Enabled to select "Ignore Layer" from the right-click menu of terrain data. Set this option to the map chip for the shadow of the building.
- The screen effect is no longer reset when the transition is set to "None" in the event command "Background Change".
- Added new control characters such as vpdb. Previously it was described as pdb[va1[0]], but now it can be shortened to vpdb1[0].
- Added battle-deathanime.js and skill-critical.js to the official plugins.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug when the width and height do not match in the map layout.
- Fixed a bug where enemies wouldn't use unlock skills in Move AI.
- Fixed a bug where the initially placed guest unit was not displayed in the test play demo map.
- Fixed a bug where the Gold Drop Trophy would be lost when capturing an enemy.
- Fixed a bug that the screen goes black for a moment when the video loops.
- Fixed a bug in the event command "Use Item".
- Fixed a bug where this._itemInfoWindow.moveWindow() was not called.
Changed files in this update