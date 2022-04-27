 Skip to content

Paradise Lust update for 27 April 2022

Hotfix 0.15.0b

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed missing selfie in Cath's Woodle Chatty message
  • Fixed typo in Chatty message
  • Fixed more missing Woodle selfies
  • Fixed issue where the last played fullscreen animation shows up for a split second
  • Added BGM for Fridge minigame

