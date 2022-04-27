 Skip to content

Stream Avatars update for 27 April 2022

v7.591 Patreon subscription upload increase + QOL

Share · View all patches · Build 8630509 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community 
-ADDED Multiplatform streaming > will only spawn the primary streamer/bot. alternate chats from streamer will use the primary user's avatar (including extension details as well).

-ADDED General > Related tutorials(2)  
-ADDED Backgrounds > Related tutorials(1)  
-ADDED Minigames > Related tutorials(3)

-ADDED General > Extension > Patreon link + Login  
-ADDED Nametag > max nametag length option  
-Added General > Events > Platform donation minimum value


-Fixed !spawn username > will attempt to find user by displayname now  
-Fixed Lock resolution not working while connected  
-Fixed twitch subscription event breaking if not-gifted  
-Fixed chat bubble sound volume was forever decreasing every save/load  
-Fixed bot commands > !gift all keyword was broken  
-Fixed General > Avatar Profile > Page selection/deselection was not working  
-Fixed extension currency not updating title  
-Fixed whitelist users overriding spawn restrictions  
-Fixed extension nametag switching when the nametag has a space in the name  
-Fixed command whitelist adding

-Changed Lua script > save() can now be called in another coroutine but will use the data from the main coroutine.

-Changed Connected Tools > added gift ui to regular hand tool's right click options

