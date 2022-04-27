-ADDED Multiplatform streaming > will only spawn the primary streamer/bot. alternate chats from streamer will use the primary user's avatar (including extension details as well).
-ADDED General > Related tutorials(2)
-ADDED Backgrounds > Related tutorials(1)
-ADDED Minigames > Related tutorials(3)
-ADDED General > Extension > Patreon link + Login
-ADDED Nametag > max nametag length option
-Added General > Events > Platform donation minimum value
-Fixed !spawn username > will attempt to find user by displayname now
-Fixed Lock resolution not working while connected
-Fixed twitch subscription event breaking if not-gifted
-Fixed chat bubble sound volume was forever decreasing every save/load
-Fixed bot commands > !gift all keyword was broken
-Fixed General > Avatar Profile > Page selection/deselection was not working
-Fixed extension currency not updating title
-Fixed whitelist users overriding spawn restrictions
-Fixed extension nametag switching when the nametag has a space in the name
-Fixed command whitelist adding
-Changed Lua script > save() can now be called in another coroutine but will use the data from the main coroutine.
-Changed Connected Tools > added gift ui to regular hand tool's right click options
Stream Avatars update for 27 April 2022
v7.591 Patreon subscription upload increase + QOL
Patchnotes via Steam Community
